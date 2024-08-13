According to the short video published by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ parkour looks really well done: The game’s female protagonist, Naoe, moves across rooftops performing spectacular somersaults.

The character animations seem to have received a substantial boost from the last few episodes of the series and They are a bit reminiscent of the work done during the Assassin’s Creed Unity erarecently back in fashion thanks to the Paris Olympics.

In particular, there is a certain attention to the way the Assassin lands after each leap, as well as to theuse of the grappling hookthanks to which it can swing from one hold to another and possibly reach otherwise inaccessible areas.

As we know, during the campaign we will have the opportunity to perform similar acrobatic evolutions only when we choose to control Naoewhile Yasuke will boast a diametrically opposite movement and fighting style.