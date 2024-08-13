The latest rumors about the possible arrival of Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Nintendo Switch 2 open another front of discussion regarding the new console, which could become a paradise for third-party games.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to Nintendo Switch 2according to some recent rumors, and it will not be the only episode of the Ubisoft series to land on the new console from the Kyoto company, which in light of these rumors would have all the credentials to become Third party gaming heaven. Equipped with substantially more advanced components than the current model, but above all equipped with support for NVIDIA’s DLSS technology, which allows you to run any title at an actual resolution much lower than what you see on the screenNintendo Switch 2 could pave the way for a slew of exciting conversions. Think about it: while it’s true that some particularly talented development teams have managed to bring experiences like DOOM, Wolfenstein, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, No Man’s Sky, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and more to the Switch, what they could do with the hardware and features that the new Nintendo console is said to be equipped with?

A whole new audience, an infinite library The rumors related to the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Nintendo Switch 2 have made us reflect for the first time on an aspect that absolutely must not be overlooked, that is, the possibility for the various publishers to bring their most important games to the new hybrid platform without having to undertake a titanic undertaking and make heavy compromises every time. From this point of view, the Ubisoft series represents only an important starting point, but the possibilities are virtually endless and the titles in question would find themselves in front of a potentially new audience, which perhaps In recent years he has only owned a Nintendo Switch and therefore was unable to access the latest generation productions. Just like what happened with Steam Deck, the very concept of portability might be sufficient to determine the success of a much more open approach towards third parties than in the past, due to the well-known limitations of current hardware, and at the same time constitute a devastating multiplier of contents. Yes, because at that point Nintendo Switch 2 would be positioned not only as the only platform through which to access the exclusives of the Kyoto company, not only as a powerful tool to play or replay the masterpieces of the current catalog with improved resolution and frame rate, but also as a potentially better vehicle than the aforementioned Steam Deck for clearing mobile gaming with the latest cross-platform experiences. And sorry if that’s not enough. Do we want to talk about it?

