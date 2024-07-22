Assassin’s Creed Shadows has attracted a lot of attention because one of its characters, Yasuke, is based on a real African-American samurai who served Oda Nobunaga. However, some people doubt that he was, and a Japanese historian decided to weigh in.

This is Yu Hirayama, whose studies are focused on the Sengoku period. He decided to post a message on Twitter to talk about this warrior of ancient Japan.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows It has two protagonists, Yasuke himself, who is a samurai, and Naoe, a female ninja or kunoichi. There are those who doubt that the former ever held such a rank among Nobunaga’s troops.

According to Hirayama, there are not many historical documents that speak about Yasuke. But there is no doubt that he was a samurai, since his social class or origin did not matter, but he was promoted to be one.

Yu Hirayama said ‘Regardless of one’s social status, if one’s master promoted one to the rank of ‘samurai’, one could become one in medieval society. [estados en guerra]’Oda Nobunaga gave Yasuke a salary, house and katana, which would be the contract between a master and his servant.

The sword in particular reveals that this historical character who appears in Assassin’s Creed Shadows He was not a servant as some people think.

During this period in Japanese history, servants were not allowed to carry a katana; only samurai were allowed to carry and wield them. Some say that Yasuke, not having a surname, cannot be considered a samurai.

To this Hirayama commented that it is possible that he had one, which is not recorded, or that he served Nobunaga for such a short time that there was no opportunity to give it to him. This is how he made his clarification about Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Apart from Assassin's Creed Shadows We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.