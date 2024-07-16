Is this just controversy or is it legitimate criticism? Assassin’s Creed Shadows continues to stir up controversy and we’d like to know if it all makes sense or not.

Does the controversy surrounding Assassin’s Creed Shadows make sense or not? The new chapter of the Ubisoft series continues to stir discussion and branding these criticisms as sterile or tied to a racist subtext could prove to be an excessive simplification. Or maybe that’s just how things are. It is certainly true that since the official reveal the game has been targeted by accusations from those who, after having waited years to finally see the feudal Japan setting within the Ubisoft series, turned up their noses at the fact that the male protagonist wasn’t actually Japanese and that the female one seemed to be forcefully inserted into that context. The story that is told in Shadows is in fact that of Yasuke, a samurai of African origin really existed, with an imposing build and skin as black as coal; so much so that the legendary leader Nobunaga Oda, who was fascinated by it, once even tried to have it washed to verify that it was really that color. The female protagonist of the game is Naoe, a shinobi from a small mountain village, who decides to rebel and fight among the ranks of the Assassins when his people are killed by the troops of an army that also includes Yasuke: it is at that moment that the two understand that they are on the same side, that of the weakest.

Between petitions and investigations According to a petition calling for Assassin’s Creed Shadows to be deleted, the game features a stereotypical view of Japanese cultureuses a flag belonging to a historical reenactment group without authorization and treats cultural elements such as those relating to geishas and samurai in a watered-down manner. That’s not all: a few days ago Some users have accused Ubisoft of plagiarism because, according to them, Yasuke’s sword would be too similar to Zoro’s in the One Piece series, but the French company promptly replied, speaking of an absolutely casual and unwanted resemblance. Finally, the Japanese government itself, faced with the increasingly loud discontent expressed on social media, has decided to act and conduct investigations on Assassin’s Creed Shadowsin order to verify that the game does not actually contain an incorrect and offensive representation of Japanese culture and history.

Controversy creates money As former actor, wrestler and Minnesota Governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura used to say, “Controversies create money“, which in many ways corresponds to our “as long as people talk about it”. In short, it is possible that in the end all these discussions about Assassin’s Creed Shadows will produce an increase in the visibility of the game and contribute to its success. Returning to the original question: yes, in our opinion the criticisms are instrumental and always the same ones. First of all because these same people had nothing to say when the Western samurai William Adams was chosen as the protagonist of another game set in feudal Japan, Nioh. So Disappointment goes hand in hand with the shades of skin coloras in a famous Family Guy meme, but the issue does not end there. As with any fictional story, even if based on real events and characters, what the authors have decided applies and all their choices are absolutely legitimate. We can certainly criticize them if they don’t shine (that’s literally our job, after all), but there’s a long way to go from here to asking for their cancellation. What do you think? Is there anything sensible in all this controversy surrounding Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Let’s talk about it.

