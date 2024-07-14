The controversy continues on Assassin’s Creed Shadowson which a sort of media storm seems to be recently focusing, which also leads to singular accusationslike that of having Stole Zoro’s Sword from One Piece.
After the petition calling for the cancellation of the game due to alleged historical irregularities and the accusation of plagiarism of a single flag by the historical reenactment group Sekigahara Teppo-tai, now comes the controversy over the fact that Yasuke’s sword is not actually based on a realistic reproduction of the historical weapon, but on the design of a katana belonging to Zoro, one of the protagonists of One Piece.
Although it is not exactly a gigantic element, as it concerns details found on the scabbard and the hilt, the issue is brought up again to reiterate the criticisms regarding the poor historical relevance of Ubisoft’s game.
A One Piece gadget instead of a historical katana?
The issue arose during the Japan Expo in Francewhere Ubisoft exhibited some items referring to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, including the battle mask model of Yasuke’s armor and his sword.
The problem is that the katana on display appears to be a normal replica of a traditional Japanese sword that can be purchased online, and what’s more, it appears to be identified as Zoro’s sword from One Piece, as demonstrated by some elements of the scabbard such as kanji ornaments.
The issue is easily visible in another post by a user, who highlighted the similarities between the two sword models, making one think that Ubisoft has practically purchased a gadget of One Piece to pass it off as a reproduction of a historical katana belonging to a real character like Yasuke.
Ubisoft has reportedly put a One Piece collectible on display in a showcase dedicated to the Assassin’s Creed Shadows protagonist, in addition to historical inaccuracies also derived from the fact that some elements present on the sword refer to the Buddhist tradition, which seems rather distant from Yasuke’s background (an African who came to Japan following a Jesuit).
