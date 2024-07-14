The controversy continues on Assassin’s Creed Shadowson which a sort of media storm seems to be recently focusing, which also leads to singular accusationslike that of having Stole Zoro’s Sword from One Piece.

After the petition calling for the cancellation of the game due to alleged historical irregularities and the accusation of plagiarism of a single flag by the historical reenactment group Sekigahara Teppo-tai, now comes the controversy over the fact that Yasuke’s sword is not actually based on a realistic reproduction of the historical weapon, but on the design of a katana belonging to Zoro, one of the protagonists of One Piece.

Although it is not exactly a gigantic element, as it concerns details found on the scabbard and the hilt, the issue is brought up again to reiterate the criticisms regarding the poor historical relevance of Ubisoft’s game.