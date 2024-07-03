For Okamoto, evidently a person of great acumen and intelligence, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a work of fiction, so it’s not offensive that it takes liberties. as most critics would have it. The developer touched on the subject in a video posted on his personal YouTube channel, where he stated that in the past he wanted to make a game with two protagonists with his team, Genji.

The veteran developer Yoshiki Okamoto who worked for more than ten years at Capcom, considers The controversy surrounding Assassin’s Creed Shadows is pointless and the presence of a black samurai as the protagonist, Yasuke.

A true Japanese

Going into more detail about Yasuke, he explained that he is a documented historical figure. It is here that he stated that there should be no problem with discrepancies between the game and the story, because Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a work of fiction, not real life.

“It’s a game, it’s a fantasy, not reality,” Okamoto said. “Even though Oda Nobunaga’s family crest is upside down, It’s just Oda Nobunaga in the gamedoesn’t affect how fun it is anyway.”

In short, in his opinion some criticisms are simply instrumental. After all, the Japanese are the first to use the culture of other nations in a creative and free way in their works (or do you believe that Lady Oscar really existed?).

It should be noted that Okamoto is a true Japanesenot like the author of the petition asking for the game’s cancellation, who pretended to be one, also filling the text of the petition with errors and inaccuracies about Japanese culture, while claiming to want to defend it. In the end it was discovered that this staunch defender of something that he evidently knows little and badly is actually German, just as most of those who signed it are Western.