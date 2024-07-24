The Japanese Foreign Ministry responded that the matter was not within its jurisdiction, while the Ministry of Education offered a somewhat banal and generic response to Hamada, stating that a game should not violate “public order and morality.” The Education Ministry’s statement read that “careful handling is necessary when there is suspicion of content that violates public order and morality.” However, this is obviously not the case.

Japanese news outlet Sankei reported that Satoshi Hamada, a representative of the NHK party, has formally asked the Japanese government ministries Of comment Assassin’s Creed Shadows . Hamada said he was concerned about historical inaccuracies in Ubisoft’s new game.

The opinion of an expert professor at Kanda University of International Studies

This exchange of words should not be read as something particularly relevant according to the professor of the University of International Studies Kanda – Jeffrey J. Hall – who notes on Twitter that questions like Hamada’s are more often about showing off and little else.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the NHK party It is so small as to be virtually insignificant within Japanese politics: the group’s political party status was revoked earlier this year, in January, when the Otsu wing of the national Diet expelled two members.

Hall explains that the Department of Education’s response refers only to those games that include nudity or exaggerated violenceelements that can lead to a publication block: however, we are talking about games like Dead Space (whose sale in Japan has been banned), not titles like Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Ubisoft also recently released a statement aimed at Japanese gamers.