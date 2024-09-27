Ubisoft will no longer be hosting a playable demo of Assassin’s Creed Shadows at EGX this October.
“We appreciate the incredible passion and dedication of our community, and we’ve seen your excitement to get hands-on with the game, so we sincerely apologize for any disappointment this change may cause,” the Assassin’s Creed social media account team posted this afternoon.
Ubisoft said the decision had been made in light of Shadow’s recent release delay. As announced earlier this week, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will now debut on February 14, 2025, instead of its previously planned November arrival. Those who have pre-ordered the game will receive refunds.
In its own post sharing today’s news, the EGX team said it appreciated this will be disappointing for those looking to go hands-on with Assassin’s Creed Shadows. However, there are still more games for attendees to try out during the event, which runs from Friday 25th to Sunday 27th October.
Ubisoft announced it was delaying the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Wednesday. At this time, the developer said the game was feature complete, but would now receive further polish. It cited “softer than expected launch for Star Wars Outlaws” as a factor in its decision to move the release into next year.
At the same time, Ubisoft announced a full return to Steam, with Assassin’s Creed Shadows being the first game under the developer to get a day one release on Valve’s platform since Starlink: Battle for Atlas, which released in 2019.
