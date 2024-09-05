It’s been about nine years since the move was last included in an Assassin’s Creed game. It was introduced in Assassin’s Creed 2 (2009) and has been present in various chapters up until Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (2015). With Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla, however, players could only eliminate one enemy at a time.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will allow you to return to the world of Ubisoft’s assassins, with various novelties. It seems however that there will also be the return of a historical content of the saga, which however could be innovated for players who have started playing only with the latest chapters: the double murder .

Why is the double assassination returning in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

But everything will change in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Through a post on the official Ubisoft website, the developers explained Naoe’s Shinobi abilities and revealed that he will be able to hide underwater, see through thick fog, eliminate enemies from a distance with kunai, as well as perform double assassinations using the Hidden Blade and tanto (a Japanese dagger-like knife).

Obviously one wonders why after all these years Ubisoft has decided to reintroduce this ability. Most likely, there are a series of gameplay choices at the base, aimed at giving the player the appropriate tools depending on the video game setting.

However, fans have proposed an interesting hypothesis on Reddit, claiming that the double assassination technique was invented by Altair, the protagonist of the first video game. All Assassin’s Creed games that take place before the invention of this move do not include it, while those that are set afterward do. This is not an official explanation and we do not believe Ubisoft gives such a high priority to this type of detail, but there is nothing wrong with believing it.

Here is a comparison of Naoe’s and Yasuke’s Leap of Faith.