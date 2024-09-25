Fans of the Assassin’s Creed saga will have to wait a few more months before they can get their hands on the long-awaited chapter set in feudal Japan, Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Ubisoft announced today that it has postponed the release date, initially scheduled for November 15, 2024, to February 14, 2025. The news was met with disappointment by the community, who were eagerly awaiting the chance to step into the shoes of the two protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke, in an adventure that promises to be full of new features and immerse players in a fascinating world rich in detail.

However, the developers wanted to reassure fans, explaining that the decision to postpone the launch was made “in the best interest of the game”. In an official statement, game director Marc-Alexis Côté, on behalf of all the teams working on the project, said: “Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a dream project for us: it means taking the series to feudal Japan with many features developed with our community in mind, such as parkour or the renewed stealth mode, made possible by new technologies, all set in a beautiful and immersive world. It is an ambitious addition to the franchise, a rich experience that can be lived through the eyes of two unique protagonists. But we realize that we need more time to refine and polish the experience, pushing some of our key features further”.

Côté also stressed that the team is aware of the disappointment of fans, especially those who were eagerly awaiting an Assassin’s Creed set in feudal Japan, but reiterated that this decision was made in the best interest of the game and, ultimately, the player experience. To compensate for the wait, Ubisoft announced that all pre-orders placed will be refunded and that all future pre-orders will receive the game’s first expansion for free. Additionally, the game will be available on a wide range of platforms, including Steam, at launch.