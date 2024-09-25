Assassin’s Creed Shadowsin the last few hours, has been at the center of a very peculiar controversy: just 24 hours after the opening of early access for the press, the latter was canceled. This has caused astonishment among the insiders, so much so that the idea that the game could be postponed bounced around social media for several hours before becoming official.

Through the publication of a tweet on their official channelsUbisoft confirmed that the title would no longer be released in 2024. Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the highly anticipated chapter in the series set in feudal Japan, has been at the center of numerous controversies since its announcement and, despite everything, the game still seemed destined to be released relatively soon.

For the most ardent fans of the series, however, there is some good news: the title already has a new release datewhich we hope will be the final one.

As reported in the open letter published by Ubisoft on various social networks, the project It will be definitively released on February 14theffectively becoming one of the opening titles of the 2025 gaming season.

According to Ubisoft, this delay would be due to

“an ambition that goes beyond the previously set parameters of the series, an ambition that requires a particularly significant commitment in terms of time and energy employed”.

The title is set in feudal Japan, which both It made people talk about it especially for the choice of the two protagonistsis set to be a major launch in early 2025.