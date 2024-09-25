Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been delayed from Ubisoft, which in a message addressed to its community announced the new release date of the game on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, set for February 14, 2025.

“Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a dream come true for us.finally bringing the series to feudal Japan, and a ton of features built with our community’s requests in mind, from parkour to stealth revisited with its new technologies, all set in a beautiful and immersive world,” the developers wrote in the blog post on X.

“This is a particularly ambitious chapter for the series, a very rich experience that can be lived through the eyes of two different protagonists. But we understood that we needed more time. in order to refine and optimize the game and push its features even further.”

“This is why we have taken the decision to postpone the release to February 14, 2025. The game will be released on a wide range of platforms, including Steam at launch. Additionally, pre-orders will be refunded and future pre-orders will be granted the chance to download the first expansion for free.”

“We understand that this announcement will certainly generate disappointment, especially for those who have patiently awaited an Assassin’s Creed game set in feudal Japan, but we sincerely believe that this choice is in the best interest of the project and your experience as players.”