Ubisoft is not concerned about the fact that Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Ghost of Yotei will both be released in 2025: according to the statements of the French company’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, “there is a lot of room for high-quality games, and both of these titles can sell very well.”

“As for potential competitors for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, all we’re worried about is make sure we can offer users a great experience“, Guillemot said during an impromptu meeting with investors held last night.

“And thanks to the dual protagonist, the gameplay differences between Yasuke and Naoe, as well as the setting of feudal Japan, the game will certainly be very interesting“, continued the CEO of Ubisoft.

“I can assure you that all the considerations that determined our decisions are linked to the possibility of refine the game and ensure that it can meet these extraordinary conditions.”