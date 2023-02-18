Pure Arts he made a splendid diorama in 1:6 scale that represents in an incredibly detailed way the climax scene Of Assassin’s Creed Revelationsi.e. the moment in which Ezio Auditore finally meets Altair Ibn-La’Ahad.

As can be seen in the Images that you find below, it is an excellent quality product, characterized by an absolutely detailed sculpting, in which it seems that nothing has been left to chance. There is even a lighting system that makes the play even more dramatic.

There is only one small problem, the price: currently available in preorder only on the IGN Storethe diorama Assassin’s Creed – RIP Altair made by PureArts, from the top of its 30 x 37 x 23 centimeters, it costs the beauty of 499.99 dollars.

In short, we are talking about a work of art reserved for those who can afford such investments, in particular the hardcore fans of the Ubisoft series and those who really remember that specific moment of Revelations with affection and nostalgia, undoubtedly one of the best moments of the series.

“No books or wisdom. Only you, my brother.”