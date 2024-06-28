Ubisoft recently revealed that it has several Assassin’s Creed remakes in the works. Yves Guillemot, the company’s CEO, shared the news during an interview published today on the official Ubisoft blog. “Gamers, prepare to get excited for remakes that will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernize them,” said Guillemot. “There are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich.” Guillemot also said that players can continue to expect multiple Assassin’s Creed games in the future of different types: smaller in scope like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and much larger like the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

“There will be a lot of variety in the experiences,” Guillemot said. “The goal is to release Assassin’s Creed games more regularly, but without the experience being the same every year. There are a lot of new things coming, including Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which we announced and which will be a very different game from Assassin’s Creed Shadows. I think we will be able to surprise people.” Assassin’s Creed Shadows is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Mac via the App Store, and Luna on November 15.