A leaker considered “reliable” regarding Ubisoft productions in particular would have revealed the definitive title of Assassin's Creed Redas well as providing information on the possible presentation complete with expansions expected.

The user X in question is known by the name “frax“, and is rather known above all for the information regularly provided on the Rainbow Six series, for which he is held in certain consideration, given the good track record of successful leaks he has reported in the past.

Remaining within Ubisoft, the leaker in question reported that the new chapter of the series would be called Assassin's Creed Shadows and would also have given some information on an official presentation by Ubisoft.