As is well known, the following Assassin’s Creed of great magnitude will be neither more nor less than one nicknamed as Gridwhich will ultimately lead to the assassins creed Japan, with legendary warriors from said region such as ninjas and samurai. And in fact, we have already talked about the main characters of the work, of which only one is totally based on a person who existed in real life and who went down in history forever.

According to reports, the African samurai mentioned in the leaks is based on a real-life person named as Yasuke, which although it may seem like it doesn’t fit, really existed in the past decades and left some surprised with the skill with the sword. It should be noted, there will also be a Kunoichi, but she is a character entirely of the invention of Ubisoft.

It is worth mentioning that to generate a little more excitement in the people who will try the game, some features of Yasuke They are going to be changed in the script, and they must also be adjusted to be part of the brotherhood that has been known to end the lives of evil people. However, since this is a samurai, it is possible that the hand-to-hand combats will be much more ambitious and with real techniques.

His story also enters the rumors, which says that the character was a slave who was traveling on a ship when it was attacked and everyone was killed, including his lover, but he survived. Yasuke was rescued and taken to Japan, where he learned the way of the samurai under the mentorship of Nobunaga.

More details need to be known about Assassin’s Creed Red, which will surely arrive during some showcase of Xbox either PlayStationbut most likely it will be in a forward from Ubisoft.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: These games are finally noticeable as a step forward for the franchise, and now that Mirage has arrived to calm the waters, it’s time for something truly AAA to be released for those who enjoy long-form games.