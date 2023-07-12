Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red it was announced some time ago now, precisely last September and, since then, we have had no more news about the highly anticipated chapter with an oriental setting.

However, it seems that a new and interesting detail has been leaked on the net, rekindling the hopes of fans from all over the world: Codename Red would have already an exit window agreed by Ubisoft.

Thanks to the research work by theTwitter account Access The Animuswe know that Ubisoft intends to make some commercial agreements regarding the advertising of the new Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red in a certain period.

Ubisoft’s intention would be to sponsor and make the Assassin’s Creed series known throughout Japan through massive interference in various media fields, all of this during 2024. This can be seen from the above Linkedin post found by the leaker.

This could mean, as the leak itself assumes, that Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red should make its appearance on the market during 2024.

If we look at the history of the releases of the latest Assassin’s Creed, with the Mirage chapter arriving, we realize that it is now being implemented an annual cadence: does this mean that Red could arrive in 2024 and Hexe in 2025? Seems plausible.