In a recent statement in the context of its Q3 2023-2024 earnings report, Ubisoft announced that Assassin's Creed Codename RED, the chapter in the Assassin's Creed series set in feudal Japan, will launch by March 31, 2025. According to forecasts of the company, the schedule for the fiscal year 2024-2025 (from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) will be revealed in May and will include, among others, flagship titles such as Assassin's Creed Codename RED and Star Wars Outlaws in the category of premium games, as well as The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile in the free-to-play segment. The earnings report also confirmed that Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, currently exclusive to iOS and Android, will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC by March 31, 2023.