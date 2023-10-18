It seems that there is a fixed date for the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Red, an installment of the franchise that finally takes the assassins to Japan. Let’s admit it, he’s a big hole, as noted by Arisa Lagunzad, who works in brand management for Ubisoftin LinkedIn, Codename Network will be the “biggest box office hit by 2024.” A whole year, but at least we know it’s coming soon. More or less.

Assassin’s Creed Red you will finally see shinobi and ninjas in Japan. Since the Assassin’s Creed original came out in 2007, fans have been clamoring for an installment set in feudal Japan. After all, it’s a time and place that gave rise to proper stealth action. Furthermore, Japan is a beautiful country and Ubisoft has always been successful recreating certain times and places.

Ubisoft hasn’t released much information about this game so far, but if we see it release in 2024, hopefully a detailed trailer will arrive soon and we’ll get to see more of this dual-protagonist entry in the series. All we really know so far is that players will control a shinobi and a ninja as they take on members of a shadowy organization. Which is pretty typical. Lagunzad continued in LinkedIn writing:

“Japan was the history and culture most requested by fans of A.C.” and “We are looking for a sponsor partner for this title Assassin’s Creed Codename RED for next year”.

It seems that Arisa was looking for multimedia partners who wanted to capitalize on “podcasts and manga series.”

At the moment, Assassin’s Creed is experiencing great success after the launch of Assassin’s Creed Miragewhich featured a more simplified game with a much smaller map and a more concise story. Mirage takes players to 9th century Baghdad and has been praised for its depictions of the time and culture of the era. If the latest rumor is true, it seems that the release window for Assassin’s Creed Codename Red has appeared online, and it’s much closer than we originally expected.

The last game in the series that came into our hands was Assassin’s Creed Mirage, last October 12. The game features Basim from Valhalla and is set in 9th century Baghdad. You’ll also be happy to know that he has the smallest map in A.C. dwarves.

The free game Codename Jade recently searched for fitting rooms, and is also Assassin’s Creed Nexuswhich will mark the return of Ezio Auditore. In fact, there are supposedly a total of 11 games of Assassin’s Creed in development, potentially including a remake of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, which would be very exciting. However, let’s go back to Codename Network.

Codename Network was revealed in the Ubisoft Forward of 2022, but was absent from this year’s presentation. Set in feudal Japan, Ubisoft described the game as a “powerful shinobi fantasy,” adding that it would be a full, high-end open-world installment. Although not confirmed by Ubisoftrumors further claim that it will feature two central protagonists: a samurai and a shinobi.

We haven’t received any word on when the game might release, but fan account AccessTheAnimus has apparently shared a likely release window for the title. As reported by GameRant, AccessTheAnimus noticed that the employee of UbisoftArisa Lagunzad, had made a publication in LinkedIn in which he was looking for a Japanese partner to work on “the biggest box office hit of 2024.” The post was later edited to remove the 2024 release window.

It looks like a few months ago the Business Development and Brand Partnership teams at Ubisoft were looking for sponsorship partners for #AssassinsCreed Codename Red in 2024, which could act as a partial confirmation of the game actually being planned for 2024 at the moment! pic.twitter.com/m7mq2z3Gp5 — Access The Animus (@AccessTheAnimus) July 11, 2023

Even after editing, it still translates as that Ubisoft is looking for a “sponsor partner for this title Assassin’s Creed Codename Red for next year”, which reveals practically the same thing. Feudal Japan is a place that fans have been asking to Ubisoft for years, so I imagine this launch window will be very well received.

While you wait for these releases, you can check out our review of Assassin’s Creed Mirage here at Atomix.

Editor’s note: I don’t know about you, but what impressed me is that they are working on eleven titles in the franchise. And I also need to know more about that remake of black flag It will surely be to test if people are still enthusiastic about the game enough to think about releasing a sequel that we have wanted since 2013. And no, Ubi, nobody wants Skull & Bones Kill that thing now.