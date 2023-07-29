The information comes from Stephen Totilo of Axios who explains that Assassin’s Creed Codename Red has received priority, which is understandable considering that Ubisoft is betting heavily on this game.

According to a new report, it appears that the alleged cancellation of Immortals sequel Fenyx Rising was caused by Ubisoft’s willingness to support Assassin’s Creed Codename Red i.e. the next big project in the Assassin saga.

The sequence of events, between Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Codename Red

But let’s do one summary of the whole situation for those who are not aware of all the facts.

According to reported by VGC earlier this week, Ubisoft reportedly canceled Immortals sequel Fenyx Rising. The publisher responded to the news by stating, “we are redirecting and reallocating some creative teams and resources within the Quebec studio to other, as-yet-unannounced projects.” Ubisoft went on to say the decision will accelerate the development of projects for its “core brands.”

Stephen Totilo, journalist of Axios, took to social media to share what he’s heard about the Immortals sequel Fenyx Rising. “I heard Immortals 2’s focus on Polynesian deities was promising and being handled well,” Totilo tweeted. “But it seems that the priority of the Quebec City studio is to complete Assassin’s Creed Codename Red”.

“Ubisoft’s statement says staff are being shifted to unannounced projects, and I’m sure this is the case for many,” Totilo continued, “but people close to Ubisoft expected Red to be able to use more people (as by Codename Hexe), as Ubisoft is counting on Assassin’s Creed for its future”.