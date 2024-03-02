Tom Henderson reported several other details about Assassin's Creed Codename Redthe new Ubisoft game which represents the next main chapter of the series, destined to represent an important evolutionary step also for the transition to a new version of the engine and to various peculiar characteristics such as stealth, violence, base building and more.

The elements that have officially emerged about the game are still few: we have seen a first teaser trailer and we know from this that the setting is the Feudal Japanit is also confirmed that it will be connected to the Assassin's Creed Infinity hub, of which several details have emerged from the same source in question.

Assassin's Creed Red will have two protagonists: Yasuke, inspired by the real-life figure of Japan's first African samurai, and Naoe, replicating the choice also seen in the previous chapters of the series.