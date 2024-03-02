Tom Henderson reported several other details about Assassin's Creed Codename Redthe new Ubisoft game which represents the next main chapter of the series, destined to represent an important evolutionary step also for the transition to a new version of the engine and to various peculiar characteristics such as stealth, violence, base building and more.
The elements that have officially emerged about the game are still few: we have seen a first teaser trailer and we know from this that the setting is the Feudal Japanit is also confirmed that it will be connected to the Assassin's Creed Infinity hub, of which several details have emerged from the same source in question.
Assassin's Creed Red will have two protagonists: Yasuke, inspired by the real-life figure of Japan's first African samurai, and Naoe, replicating the choice also seen in the previous chapters of the series.
Red will not actually have a new engine, but it is centered on a substantial evolution of the standard engine: called Anvil Pipelinethis new version of the engine should also allow future Ubisoft games to share an advanced technological base, which also concerns ray tracing and virtual geometry.
The combat system will tend more towards violent and “gore” elements, with blood and decapitations various which will probably be associated with the use of katanas and similar edged weapons.
The new chapter will also have a renewed focus on stealth elements, with greater possibilities for hiding including extinguishing torches and the use of vegetation, with characteristics close to Splinter Cell in the management of light and shadow situations.
In Assassin's Creed Codename Red there will be new possibilities in the creation of bases, which will have the role of “dens” in which to hide and organize the action. Within these we will be able to build a sort of dojo for training and enhance the character's skills, with extensive options to modify the design and more.
