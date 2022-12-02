ubisoft has unveiled, earlier this year, what are its plans for the future of the franchisee of Assassin’s Creed. For next year, we think in August, a relatively smaller title is expected, “Assassin’s Creed Mirage“, but the most important changes will come with the projects called “RED” And “HEXE“.

The online portal Insider Gaming has published a report analyzing the status of the various projects being developed by ubisoft. In the document, the journalist Tom Henderson stated that “Assassin’s Creed Red“, on which he is working UbisoftQuebecwould be the victim of slowdowns due to problems that are shaking the software house, including the abandonment of some employees probably linked to the abuse scandal that involved ubisoft. On the contrary, the projectHEXE” is proceeding quickly, and should soon reach the concrete stage of development.

This could cause some change in plans ubisoftwhich planned to launch “Assassin’s Creed RED” in 2024 and “HEXE” in 2026. If the problems in the development of the first were confirmed, however, it would be conceivable to see the launch date slip to 2025. At the moment none of this information has been confirmed by the software house, so they should be taken with a grain of salt, and not just have to wait for that ubisoft make some statement about it.