Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is the new chapter of the Ubisoft series set in feudal Japan and therefore represents a particularly awaited title, therefore we collect with some interest various information on characters, release and game features from a leak published by Insider-Gaming.

The article comes from Tom Henderson, a source considered quite reliable, so it can be taken into some consideration. The release would be scheduled forfall of 2024more precisely the “holiday 2024” which should correspond to November-December next year, even if obviously the question is not yet precise.

According to Henderson, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red should have two protagonists as playable characters: one male in the role of Samurai and one female as Shinobi, who therefore stage two different stories and probably also different fighting styles.

The samurai would be inspired by the story of Yasukeas had already been revealed previously, that is, it would be a samurai of African origin, inspired by a character who actually lived in the late 1500s. However, there is no more precise information for the shinobi, but there should be a certain difference between the two also in the way to face the fights and the use of weapons.