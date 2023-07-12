In a publication of LinkedIn Earlier this year, Arisa Lagunzad, business development and brand associations executive at Ubisoft, said the company was looking for a Japanese partner to work on “the biggest blockbuster of 2024.” Since Access The Animus discovered the post today, apparently it has been edited to remove mention of 2024, but the translation of LinkedIn of the original Japanese text still says: “We are looking for a sponsoring partner for this title Assassin’s Creed Codename RED for next year”.

Translations of the original text in Google Translate and in the online translation tool deepL They also seem to confirm that the RPG of action will launch in 2024. This matches a February report from Insider Gaming, which claimed that Codename Network is scheduled for release next year.

Their sources claimed that the game was in good shape and would feature two playable characters and a strong focus on stealth. Ubisoft revealed the future plan for the franchise Assassin’s Creed last September, when he announced Codename Network as one of the next six installments in the series.

Experience the full Shinobi fantasy in our future open world RPG title set during Feudal Japan: Assassin’s Creed Codename RED.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/vr15LIvjej — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

It was said that the next two main games after Assassin’s Creed Mirage of this year, with the code names Grid and Hexewould be released as part of the new platform infinitya live service initiative announced in 2021. Gridwhich is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the same studio that developed odyssey and has the same creative director, will kick off what Ubisoft calls “the third period” in the series. Assassin’s Creedwhich has sold more than 200 million copies since its release in 2007, according to its publisher.

“We’ll announce the dates a bit later, but we wanted to mark a technological and playable change as we’re moving into a whole new generation, or well, I guess we should call it ‘current generation’, with the PS5 and the xbox series x“, said Marc-Alexis Cote, the head of the series, in an interview about the future games of Assassin’s Creed with VGC at the time.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I like the Assassin’s Creed but there are so many that it is difficult for me to get excited about one. Uncle Ubi already give me my Black Flag II!