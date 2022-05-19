Ubisoft has communicated that Assassin’s Creed: Origins is about to receive an update capable of unlocking the framerate, thus reaching 60FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The 1.60 update will arrive between 24 and 26 May and will also see the addition of another feature.

In fact, a “Franchise Menu” will also be implemented where you can easily browse and purchase the other chapters of the series. Assassin’s Creed: Origins was a very important chapter for the series, coming after a long hiatus after the drastic decline in sales and quality of the franchise. Unity was a big hit and despite the fact that Syndicate arrived, the bad moods haven’t completely faded away.

🚨 Assassin’s Creed® Origins Update 1.60 Added To Database. 🟥 Patch Notes:

⚫ Added a Franchise Menu

⚫ Enabled higher framerate when running on Playstation 5 console 🟫 Next Week 🤔 (24-26 May) 🟩 # PS5 #Origins pic.twitter.com/Xj8bG7Ieq7 – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) May 19, 2022



We tried to start from scratch, transforming Assassin’s Creed into an open world “RPG”, with a new combat system and mechanics that have upset the formula. He kicked off the new trilogy dedicated to Layla Hassan, the “new” Desmond Miles who tried to bring something interesting to the contemporary storyline as well.

