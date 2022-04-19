It has been rumored for a while about how Xbox Game Pass may also include Ubisoft +, in a similar way to what already happens with EA Play by Electronic Arts. We haven’t got there yet but big steps have been taken. According to a new agreement between Microsoft and Ubisoft, the service will soon have many titles from the French house, starting with Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

In the coming months, therefore, we will see in the catalog a further entry of titles belonging to another publisher, perhaps with the direction of integrating the two services. Assassin’s Creed: Origins therefore opens the dances, the first chapter of a new trilogy called to revive the brand.

Set in the Ptolemaic era of Ancient Egypt, the protagonist Bayek will seek revenge against the “proto” Templars, on a journey that will lead to the creation of the sect of assassins. Besides Origins, it will be the turn of For Honor: Marching Fire Edition; beyond this we do not yet know what will arrive in the Microsoft catalog.

Source: DoubleXP