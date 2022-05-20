They have been announcedcoming up Game Pass, two Ubisoft branded games that will make gamers happyWe are talking about For Honor: Marching Fire Edition And Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Respectively, the first will arrive on the pairing service on 1 June, while on 7 June it will be the turn of the Egyptian assassin. Both release dates were announced on Xbox Game Pass in the “coming soon” category.

Microsoft, as early as mid-April, declared that Assassins Creed: Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire would be available in the Game Pass service over the next two months..

Assassin’s Creed: Origins will join the Game Pass library through the Ubisoft Connect app for cloud, console, and PC.

Also through Ubisoft Connect will be made available For Honor: Marching Fire, for cloud and console, which therefore will not be available also on PC.

Assassin’s Crreed: Origins is expected to receive a patch next week, which will allow the game to hit 60fps when played on Xbox Series X / S or PlayStation 5 in backward compatibility.

Microsoft recently confirmed the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC, console, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, which you can read below:

Floppy Knights (Cloud, console, and PC), available May 24

Hardspace Shipbreakers (PC), available May 24

Sniper Elite 5 (console, PC), available May 26th

Cricket 22 (PC), available May 27

Pac-Man Museum + (cloud, console, and PC), available May 27

These titles will add to those already available from the beginning of May:

Loot River (Cloud, Console and PC)

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console and PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, Console and PC)

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Console and PC)

Her Story (PC)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Skate (Cloud)

Undoubtedly in the month of May Game Pass subscribers will have many games to rest their eyes on, or should we say joypads.

Also in life of the upcoming transformation in free form of Fall Guy, a very fun battle royal, which will be available from June 21st also on Xbox. If you want to know more, all you have to do is run and read our article.