When it comes to handing out games, Ubisoft it does so in an equitable manner, since the company is providing support either for the new playstation plus and also in the GamePass from Xbox. Regarding the latter, it was previously mentioned that Assassin’s Creed Origins It would arrive at some point, and now the exact release date has been announced.

Specifically, this adventure of the assassins in ancient Egypt will be added to the video game catalog next June 7this includes consoles, pc and the game through the cloud service. For its part, it is mentioned that a special patch will arrive for it, with the aim of running more optimally on new generation consoles.

Similarly, another of the flagship games of the French company will also be present that same month, this with the arrival of For Honor: Marching Fire Edition for consoles, pc and cloud service. The date to enter this fun multiplayer is June 1a week before we join the famous assassin’s creed.

For now, that’s all Ubisoft has decided to release for the service of GamePass, although other renowned titles are expected to arrive for the amusement of fans in the world. It would be interesting to have the franchise Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Rayman, Splinter Cellamong others that can keep players hooked for hours on the screen.

Remember that GamePass Is available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: pure xbox