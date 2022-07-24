Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey offer beautiful open world environments based on Egyptian and Greek history, with an obsessive attention to detail. Now you can enjoy these open worlds on consoles at 60fps, which is double the frame-rate of the machines on which the games were originally released. Harnessing the power of the new consoles to deliver smoother gameplay is tempting on paper, but considering the complexity and scale of these worlds, is it possible to achieve a fixed 60fps?

Returning to their respective original releases of 2017 and 2018, Origins and Odyssey still cut a good figure. Lighting is well saturated, with strong volumetric effects and great global lighting, while the cut-scenes offer solid depth of field that results in beautiful bokeh, all aided by a TAA that provides cinematic quality. They don’t look out of place even in comparison to modern open world games, and with the exception of some not very elaborate textures, the work done by the Ubisoft developers is truly exceptional.

Our video analysis of the patch goes into detail on all the changes we have seen, and those we have not seen.

The move to 60fps is the most prominent change and is implemented with surprising reliability, in fact all three consoles maintain 60fps in most cases without any drop. But there are some imperfections and curiously they occur on all new consoles, from the more powerful PS5 and Series X to the less ambitious Series S.

The first problem is found in the cut-scenes. Most notably, a single frame is duplicated with each frame cut, producing a slight stutter. However, this situation was also present on last-gen consoles and perhaps it is a deliberate thing: offering the player a duplicated frame before the frame cut allows you to buffer a frame in advance to generate the information necessary for the TAA. This is in theory, because in practice the first frame after the cut is always rough and it takes a couple of more frames to clean up the image. Then there are weird situations in some of the cut-scenes, like the opening one from Origins running at 50-55fps, which doesn’t happen in any other cut-scene of the two games.



Duplicate frames occur in cut-scnee cuts and produce slight stuttering.

Despite the duplicated frames, the first of the new shot lacks detail, as if the TAA isn’t working.

Then there are some elements that are not updated to 60fps. For example, Origins clothing animations running at 30fps, as well as those of flags and certain NPCs. The surfaces of the bodies of water in Origins also appear to have a halved update. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a similar problem in other next-gen patched games, as in the original code these animations run at half frame-rate and a simple tweak to increase the frame-rate doesn’t apply to these elements.

Moving on, the pre-rendered cutscenes of these games are made to run at 30fps and clash with twice as smooth gameplay. In addition, some of them also have frame-pacing problems and produce very heavy stuttering. Fortunately, there are not many, as most are rendered in real time.

Finally, there are some occasional performance issues during combat. Odyssey’s opening sequence offers an immense battle with dozens of on-screen characters. It is a heavy scene that is the protagonist of evident drops in fluidity on all consoles. Most other fight scenes run smoothly, but similar problems may occur in large-scale fights.



Some pre-rendered sequences run with erratic frame pacing.

Then we have specific problems of the various platforms. The S Series runs Odyssey’s real-time cinematic sequences at 30fps, while in Origins they run at 60fps. The Series X suffers overall more ballet performance than the other systems, mostly in the cut-scenes.

We’ve compiled a long list of minor bugs, but the truth is that the game plays well and these 60fps upgrades are successful. While the cut-scenes suffer the most, it’s easy to overlook and the important thing is that the gameplay runs smoothly at 60fps and what benefits greatly is the combat. Compared to the last-gen versions, the current-gen versions offer clear benefits due to the doubled frame-rate.

As for the graphics instead, do we have changes here too? Absolutely no. According to our tests, the graphics options used seem identical to those of the last-gen versions. There are therefore no big surprises but we have an increase in sharpness. These are ultimately patches to older versions of the games, which impose limits on how they work. Essentially, each current-gen console inserts its resolution range into the last-gen code. Since all versions use dynamic resolution but each platform has its own defined and characteristic upper limit, we have differences due to this factor.

The X Series aims for full 4K as the maximum value and thus reaches 3840×2160 pixels in light scenes. PS5 seems to stop at 2880×1620, while Series S at 1920×1080. Series X starts from code One X, PS5 from PS4 Pro and Series S from Xbox One. These seem to be the maximum values ​​achievable on last-gen consoles, as for example the unpatched PS4 game, when run on PS5, would go at 1620p. As for the minimum values, we found 1440p on Series X, 1152p on PS5, and 792p on Series S. The average values ​​are instead 1728p on Series X, 1440p on PS5 and 900p-1008p on Series S. The cut-scenes instead they tend to drop to even lower values ​​on each platform, especially when depth of field is used extensively.



Origins’ opening sequence shows frame-rate drops on all current-gen machines.

We therefore notice a progression in graphical fidelity between the three consoles: games are more blurry on Series S, more stable and detailed on PS5, and very detailed and super sharp on Series X in 4K. The difference is obviously the maximum resolution, with the TAA that seems to work better when it samples frames with higher number of pixels.

The difference between PS5 and Series X is a bit unusual as the two consoles are usually quite even, but here the minimum resolution of dynamic scaling seems to be the compromising factor for the Sony console.

These new updates are a good opportunity to revisit the worlds of Origin and Odyssey, which becomes a great opportunity for those who have never explored them. Both games keep pace with time, and the 60fps jump dramatically improves the combat experience and overall gameplay. While the classic rendering of the eighth generation of consoles may seem outdated nowadays, the experience offered here is still noteworthy, and these patches come very close to the experience achievable with a full-blown current-gen release. ..

Assassin’s Creed is an extremely popular series and a new title is certainly on the horizon following the success of AC Valhalla. We hope that the developers will also update this latest release to take advantage of the latest generation consoles, but for the moment we can only appreciate the updates for these two titles. If you haven’t played them yet, now is the right time.