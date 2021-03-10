Assassin’s creed managed to establish itself as an IP loved by the public, and it is not for less, since from its first game it presented several innovations.

The story of Altair He laid the foundations of the franchise, although over the years he was technically surpassed by his successors.

In order to give him a second chance, a group of fans of Assassin’s creed put his knowledge to the test to create a remastering that doesn’t ask anything of the latest titles.

The first installment of this game of Ubisoft is still entertaining although several years have passed since its launch, so in KTMX they decided to give it a new look.

With the support of the community of modders managed to do a remastering that adds the famous Ray tracing, which gives the game a completely new look.

If you were wondering how it could look Assassin’s creed If it came to the new generation of consoles, then we leave you the video of this work done by fans.

As you can see, both the textures and the lighting have significant improvements that give it a renewed look worthy of the new generation.

It should be noted that this work is still in progress, but KTMX assured that they continue to work hard, and when it is ready they will make it available to their followers of Assassin’s creed.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, they also invited everyone to contribute to their Patreon, which provides them with resources to continue creating mods.

Worthy of the new generation of consoles.

Assassin’s creed is about to be 15 years since its launch, and who knows, maybe Ubisoft is planning something big to remember Altair.

While we find out, you can download the other games in the series, including the most recent release.

