The reconstruction of Notre Dame, which reopens its doors this Saturday, December 7, has not occurred thanks to the virtual recreation of the cathedral seen in Assassin’s Creed: Unity. This information was repeated for years, but has been denied. Even so, Ubisoft, the company behind the game, did help this restoration with donations.

In the afternoon of April 15, 2019he fire that destroyed Notre Dameprobably produced accidentally, shocked the entire planet, since this Gothic-style Parisian temple was completed in 1345 and had centuries of history hanging over it.

After the catastrophe, many eyes fell on Assassin’s Creed: Unitya 2014 game set in Paris in 1789, within the framework of the French Revolution. AND The recreation that this adventure made of the capital was very faithfulincluding the Notre Dame Cathedral, which had great detail.

Therefore, it was suggested that, perhaps, Those 3D models could be used for reconstruction and the development department offered to facilitate them to help.

But that was not the case, and these items were never used for repair, as confirmed by Ubisoft. And, although the virtual version was extremely realistic and they used a laser scanner and the help of historian Andrew Tallon, the truth is that The Notre Dame they created was designed so that Arno’s character could move around itboth inside and because of its cornices, so it was not an architectural study as such.

However, what Ubisoft did do was help financially with 500,000 euros to support the reconstruction of this moment that means so much to Parisians and to themselves. They already revealed it in April 2019, at which time they also gave away Assassin’s Creed: Unity so that all players could see their version of the temple.

Now, more than five years after the terrible fire, the cathedral will return to normal. It will do so on Saturday, December 7, with an official ceremony attended by the president, Emmanuel Macron; and on Sunday a mass for the faithful will take place, after which it will reopen for millions of visitors from all over the world.