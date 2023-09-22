Via IGN’s YouTube channel, Ubisoft has released a new gameplay trailer Of Assassin’s Creed Nexus, the new game in the series made specifically for virtual reality. The release date has also been announced: it will be available from November 16, 2023 for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 3, the only platforms currently confirmed.

The film presents a mix of gameplay sequences set in Italy and Greece, respectively in the role of Ezio Auditore and Kassandra, which offer us a taste of what awaits us in the game, which seems to incorporate the classic combat mechanics in a very convincing way , stealth and parkour in a first-person virtual reality experience.