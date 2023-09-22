Via IGN’s YouTube channel, Ubisoft has released a new gameplay trailer Of Assassin’s Creed Nexus, the new game in the series made specifically for virtual reality. The release date has also been announced: it will be available from November 16, 2023 for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 3, the only platforms currently confirmed.
The film presents a mix of gameplay sequences set in Italy and Greece, respectively in the role of Ezio Auditore and Kassandra, which offer us a taste of what awaits us in the game, which seems to incorporate the classic combat mechanics in a very convincing way , stealth and parkour in a first-person virtual reality experience.
The first-person Assassin’s Creed experience
Assassin’s Creed Nexus is the new chapter in the Ubisoft series entirely virtual reality. In the game we will take on the role of Ezio Auditore (Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood and Revelations), Connor (Assassin’s Creed 3) and Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey).
The game will offer new stories that will take place in a series of missions with which the Asbergo aims to recover some artifacts of great importance for their plans.
