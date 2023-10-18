Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR shows itself with a new video diarydedicated in this case to gameplay of the interesting virtual reality adventure, arriving on November 16th on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 3.
After the trailer with the three characters of Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, which as we know will be Ezio, Connor and Kassandrain the video the developers talk about the mechanics that will regulate the experience.
Live killer
The concept behind Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is truly ambitious: the game aims to make us experience the experience of a real Assassin between jumps, climbs and fights set in the scenarios to which the three protagonists belong.
Specifically, we will be able to control Kassandra between 405 and 403 BC, after the events of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, while Ezio will move in 1509, immediately after what happened in Brotherhood, and finally Connor will act between 1775 and 1777.
#Assassins #Creed #Nexus #video #diary #dedicated #gameplay