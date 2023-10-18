Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR shows itself with a new video diarydedicated in this case to gameplay of the interesting virtual reality adventure, arriving on November 16th on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 3.

After the trailer with the three characters of Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, which as we know will be Ezio, Connor and Kassandrain the video the developers talk about the mechanics that will regulate the experience.