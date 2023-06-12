The one of Assassin’s Creed it is certainly one of the most iconic sagas in the world of video games and after so many titles that have traveled the same road today ubisoft decided to branch out the path taken by the series with several all-new experiments.

One of the most particular is definitely Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, a title in the series developed to be played in virtual reality. New screenshots of the game were shown today during theUbisoft Forward giving us a taste of what it’s really like to live as a murderer. Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR will give us the opportunity to take on the role of the old protagonists of the series, three of them seem to be particularly illuminated by the spotlight and it seems it will be Ezio from the trilogy of Assassin’s Creed 2, Connor from Assassin’s Creed 3 And Cassandra from Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.

In the course of history, together with the old protagonists, we will also have the opportunity to meet other faces that will surely be familiar to the most loyal fans of the series. In particular, it seems that a presence that we will surely have to deal with in the role of Ezio Auditore will be the very Italian Leonardo da Vinci. What can I say, an Assassin’s Creed enthusiast certainly cannot miss this new game in the series dedicated to all the historical fans of the famous Ubisoft game.