Ubisoft released a new trailer Of Assassin’s Creed Nexus which shows how the game was created exclusively with i VR viewers in mind. Consider that the game will be available from November 16, 2023 for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro, so there will not be the possibility of playing it in the “flat” version.

Video

The most interesting part of the video is certainly the one in which we see the player’s movements linked to those of the character. For example, to extract the hidden blade you will need to make a movement similar to the one seen on several occasions in the series. The technical construction is also notable, which seems to be of a high level and seems to offer a great experience, especially in the parkour sections.

In short, we are talking about a title that all game enthusiasts VR they should wait, at least to see if he will be able to keep his promises.

For the rest, Assassin’s Creed Nexus promises to make us impersonate legendary assassins, already seen in the series, looking at the game world from their eyes. The player will then be able to perform stunts and explore open maps trying to make their way towards objectives. “Move stealthily, hiding in the shadows or blending in with passersby,” promises the official description, which then continues: “Experience the thrill of aerial assassinations and leaps of faith. Innovative VR functionality offers the ultimate immersive experience with innovative solutions that reduce the feeling of dizziness and motion sickness.” A very different experience from that proposed by the recent Assassin’s Creed Mirage, in short.

To find out more, there is also the official site.