It had been since 2021 that we had no more news of Assassin’s Creed: Nexus, the VR title developed by a sub-team at Ubisoft, but yesterday the cards on the table have changed.

To be honest, the game, until yesterday, had the only name of “Assassin’s Creed VR” but, over the course of Meta Quest Gaming Showcasesome statements have been made regarding the title.

Among these, first of all, the final name, Nexus, and the logo, as well as the exit windowstill very imprecise: by the end of 2023.

The game, of which we still know practically nothing, will be officially presented during the Ubisoft Forward to be held on June 12th. Three years after the first announcement, finally, we will see what the title will be like.

Assassin’s Creed VR was nominated for the first time in 2020during a Meta Showcase which also saw the presentation of Splinter Cell VR, now permanently cancelled.

The team to which the title was entrusted is Ubisoft Red Storma team with some experience in first person titles given its constant presence in the development of the latest Tom Clancy’s

We remind you that the Ubisoft Forward will be held on June 12thshowcase that will present, in addition to the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed VR, further surprises to be discovered.