During the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Nexus, a VR chapter in the Assassin saga, is coming to Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 2 this year. Ubisoft says fans will have to wait for the event Ubisoft Forward June 12th for more details on the game and how it will use VR to deliver a more immersive take on the series.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus was first announced at the 2020 Oculus Quest 2 event, alongside a Splinter Cell VR game. At that occasion, Ubisoft’s VP of Product Development, Elizabeth Loverso, announced that both games had been “built from the ground up” for VR and would include “elements from the franchises” that gamers are familiar with. Sadly, the Splinter Cell VR game was later cancelled.

Red Storm, a Ubisoft-affiliated studio that has been involved in the development of many Tom Clancy games as well as the VR games Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Werewolves Within, is developing Assassin’s Creed Nexus. Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf and Ubisoft Mumbai are also collaborating with Red Storm for the upcoming VR game.

As for the Ubisoft Forward, the company has recently released a trailer showing some of the games that will be presented, including a mysterious one.