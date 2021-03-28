It has been 10 years of work that Darby McDevitt has shared with Ubisoft. His ability to create stories is what has allowed this narrative director to have been responsible for evolving the games in the Assassin’s Creed franchise to new narrative milestones. An expansion that could be noticed in the last titles, being responsible for many of the games in this saga. After a tough decision, director Assassin’s Creed narrative leaves Ubisoft and will no longer be in charge of bringing Assassin’s Creed stories to life.

A decision that has been communicated by letter to Ubisoft, and via Twitter to the whole community. A letter in which he praises all the team members who have worked at Ubisoft Montreal. Leave behind many stories, traveling through Italy, North America, the United Kingdom, France or Egypt.

A special thanks to all the fans & content creators that have supported & expanded on our work over the years. Thank you for your kind attention! You have my deepest respect & admiration. It has been the honor of a lifetime to get to know so many of you. 2/2 – Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) March 26, 2021

Today is my last day at Ubisoft Montreal! After a decade of working with brilliant people, creating stories and characters for an incredible series, and interacting with our wonderful fans, I have decided to embark on a new adventure. A special thanks to all the fans and content creators who have supported and expanded our work over the years. Thanks for your kind attention! You have my deepest respect and admiration. It has been the honor of a lifetime to meet so many of you.

Since Assassin’s Creed Revelations, McDevitt has been around and played a major role in games like Black Flag, Unity, Origins and Valhalla, overseeing other products that arrived to complete a saga that has continued to grow. A growth that has had as its last installment the adventures of Eivor, which still has a lot to contribute with its expansions. The first, already has an upcoming date and will be an adventure that will take the Vikings to Ireland.

And this march can raise important doubts in the future, when it was asking for a facelift of the next games and it is beginning to speculate that, finally, the saga would arrive in Japan. Assassin’s Creed Narrative Director Leaves Ubisoft, leaving an impressive legacy and many doubts about the future, although they will surely bet on a new narrative director who knows how to take the next games with the McDevitt estate.

Ubisoft is working on two Assassin’s Creed projects

Right now, what matters is to know new details of the next Assassin’s Creed, taking into account that there are still cvery important content for the latest title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which has been the most successful launch of the entire series.