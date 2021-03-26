Veteran Assassin’s Creed writer Darby McDevitt is departing Ubisoft, he has announced.

McDevitt most recently served as narrative director on Valhalla, where his work was praised by fans for tying in and tying up various plot-threads from throughout the series’ labyrinthine lore.

Among the Assassin’s Creed community, McDevitt was celebrated as the franchise’s loremaster and its most-recognized figurehead – a title earned through frequent interactions with fans and a resume filled with half a dozen Assassin’s Creed games.

“Today is my last day at Ubisoft Montreal!” McDevitt wrote. “After a decade of working with brilliant people, creating stories & characters for an incredible series, & interacting with our wonderful fans, I have decided to set forth on a new adventure …

“A special thanks to all the fans & content creators that have supported & expanded on our work over the years. Thank you for your kind attention! You have my deepest respect & admiration. It has been the honor of a lifetime to get to know so many of you. “

Today is my last day at Ubisoft Montreal! After a decade of working with brilliant people, creating stories & characters for an incredible series, & interacting with our wonderful fans, I have decided to set forth on a new adventure … 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mhV4UntJ6m – Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) March 26, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

“After 10 years, Darby McDevitt decided to leave Ubisoft to pursue a new adventure,” a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer today. “Over the years he’s inspired us with his talent for narrative, crafting incredible stories and bringing memorable characters to life. We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him well!”

McDevitt’s first writing work for the series came via Assassin’s Creed 2 portable spin-offs Discovery and Bloodlines in 2009. He then served as lead writer for Revelations, the final game in the Ezio trilogy, and wrote the celebrated Embers short film which acts as its coda.

After that, McDevitt went on to serve as lead writer for Black Flag, and contributed to both Unity and Origins.

Ubisoft will continue support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at least until the end of this year, with two expansions already announced.