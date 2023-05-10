According to Tom Henderson’s latest tip apparently Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be kept waiting longer than predicted. According to the journalist and gaming insider, the release date of the next chapter in the Ubisoft series would have been internally deferred from August to October 2023.

The information was shared by Henderson on Twitter, where he added that also Assassin’s Creed Nexusthe code name of the game created specifically for VR viewers, has been postponed for a couple of months, so in November.

Just a few days ago, an information leak seemed to have confirmed the month of August as the launch period for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but at this point it could be inaccurate or leaked information before the alleged postponement by Ubisoft.

Although Tom Henderson has proved to be a rather reliable source in the past, we advise you not to take this information too literally as it could prove to be incorrect. In any case, we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth. In fact, the Ubisoft Forward is scheduled for June 12, where the company will present the games its studies are working on. On this occasion Assassin’s Creed Mirage will most likely carve out a leading role, as well as XDefiant and Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, the latter victim of several leaks in recent weeks.