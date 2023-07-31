













Assassin's Creed Mirage would last 20 to 25 hours of play









This comes from an interview that they did to Fabian Salomon, main producer of the game, which was made by the youtuber Julien Chieze.

From there it came to light that completing this new adventure will take players between 20 and 24 hours. But it could also be a little more.

If the players want to draw 100% of Assassin’s Creed Mirage then they should invest 25 to 30 hours. According to some this is a reflection of the concept of this title, which is the ‘return to the roots’ of the franchise.

That is what Ubisoft wanted to imply some time ago. The game stands out for having a map that covers a single city, and in this case it is Baghdad, one of the capitals of the Arab world. It’s just that it’s from hundreds of years ago.

Fountain: Ubisoft.

The scale handled in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is similar to that handled in other games in the series, such as the cases of Assassin’s Creed Unity and Syndicatewhich came out in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

The team in charge of the development of the game points out that in this installment of the saga of the assassins there is a lot to do.

This is why the action is more concentrated in the city but not to the degree that it bores or exhausts the players.

The video that accompanies this note lasts 24 minutes and, in addition to the above, includes more information about Assassin’s Creed MirageSo you should take a look at it.

One of the novelties that this game includes is an option called History of Baghdad, which will reveal a little more about the culture, politics and religion of the inhabitants of the city during this time. Its launch will be on October 12, 2023.

