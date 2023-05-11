













Assassin’s Creed Mirage would delay its release date

There he commented ‘it seems AC Mirage was pushed back internally from August to October’. So it’s a move by Ubisoft and the studio that’s in charge of development. This highly anticipated video game is set in the 9th century city of Baghdad.

In addition to the above, Henderson commented ‘Nexus, AC’s VR offering is also a couple of months behind’.

Ultimately, this may not affect players who are waiting very much. Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The reason is that the game, although it was known that it would be released in 2023, never had a defined launch month or season.

The fact that Ubisoft has moved it from August to October seems like a strategy so that it can sell more.

Fountain: Ubisoft.

The reason for this is that October is part of the fall season, which is characterized by higher sales. Especially since it is a month close to Thanksgiving in the United States and the famous Black Friday.

But as always we will have to wait for Ubisoft to confirm this information about Assassin’s Creed Miragewhich is developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux and is directed by Stéphane Boudon.

It seems like AC Mirage has been internally delayed from August to October. Nexus, AC’s VR offering has also been delayed a couple of months. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 9, 2023

Besides Mirage, what is Assassin’s Creed Nexus?

While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a more traditional game of the series, in the case of Assassin’s Creed Nexus it’s a different idea.

Since September 2020 there are reports of this title, which is developed by Red Storm Entertainment and is focused on virtual reality.

The platform it would originally be available on is Oculus Quest, but it may also be available on other systems. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

Various leaks indicate that this title will allow players to play various characters in the saga, especially the assassins, and thus have a closer point of view of their actions.

Henderson is precisely the one who has spoken the most about this title, and in February 2023 he pointed out that it could come out in June of the current year. But his new statements suggest that he could actually see the light until August or September.

Apart from Assassin’s Creed Mirage We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.