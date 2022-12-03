Assassin’s Creed Mirage It is one of Ubisoft’s most anticipated games, and according to what the company has revealed, its release is planned for 2023. However, it seems that now there is a more precise detail of its launch window.

What happens is that a recent report indicates that the game will be available in August of next year. That is, as part of the second half of 2023 and that is in accordance with past deliveries.

Let’s not forget that the last three mainline games came out after June of their respective release year. But it should be noted that they are generally published in the autumn season.

That is how Assassin’s Creed Origins Y Assassin’s Creed Odyssey They came out in October 2017 and 2018, respectively. As to Assassin’s Creed ValhallaUbisoft released it in November 2020. But it is not a 100% sure thing.

Font: Ubisoft.

What happens is that the source of the information, Insider Gaming, it states which Ubisoft has delayed twice Assassin’s Creed Mirage internally. Originally it should come out at the beginning of 2023.

But possible development problems caused its delay. Especially related to the settings to play it on last generation consoles. As always, this information should not be taken as official, far from it.

What is the story of Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

As shared by Ubisoft, the plot of Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place decades after the most recent delivery, Valhalla. The protagonist is Basim Ibn Ishaq, whose voice comes from actor Lee Majdoub.

He is a street thief who will learn the arts of murder and combat for a cause bigger than himself. Him to such a degree that he will end up becoming one of the Hidden Ones. But he’ll need some help to do it.

Font: Ubisoft.

That is why he will be under the tutelage of his mentor, Roshan, who is played by actress Shohreh Aghdashloo. The whole story unfolds in the streets of old Baghdad.

The team in charge of the game, Ubisoft Bordeaux, divided this metropolis into four huge districts that are packed with quests and challenges. It only remains to wait and see if this report that the game will be released in August 2023 ends up being true.

In addition to Assassin's Creed Mirage We have more video game information at EarthGamer.