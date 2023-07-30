Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take just 25 hours to complete – or less, if you’re not looking to do a “completionist” run.

in an interview with French YouTuber Julien Chièze – spotted and translated by PCGN – Ubisoft lead producer Fabian Salomon has confirmed that during internal playtesting, it took most players around 20 hours to complete Mirage if they “rushed”, and “25-30 hours for completionists”.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay trailer.

“Given that we do a lot of playtesting internally at Ubisoft, it’s part of our process, we really want to get as close as possible to the players, so we’ll say that the latest playtimes we’ve received average at around 20- 23 hours,” Solomon said.

“That can go up to 25-30 hours for the completionists, and we’ll say that those who will be rushing the game will be around 20 hours.”

For comparison, How Long to Beat suggests that predecessor Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes around 60 hours to beat if you’re just hitting the main story beats, 96 hours if you soak up the side quests, and about 143 hours if you’re trying to complete everything.

