Ubisoft has specified that there will be some microtransactions for some cosmetic elements and there will be the classic “news” related to information on Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the franchise in general, let’s assume directly in the game’s start menu as happens with other chapters.

As we had already reported, the German classification of has recently appeared on the net Assassin’s Creed Mirage which signaled the presence of microtransactions (nothing strange now) for remove elements such as advertisements (this however was unexpected). Now, Ubisoft has run for cover and explained that no, there will be no advertising within the game to be removed by paying.

Ubisoft’s full statement

ubisoftvia a spokesperson said: “We wanted to make some clarifications following the classification of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in Germany. The game has no subscription model and does not feature any form of advertising beyond the traditional in-game news offering information on AC Mirage and the AC franchise”.

He goes on to say, “Some optional cosmetic bundles will be purchasable directly on first party stores at launch – but we’ll be sharing more in the weeks to come!” The statement comes from Discord.

It therefore seems that what is reported by the German classification was misinterpreted or more likely that the message was generic and took into consideration an entire category of potential content that can be purchased through microtransactions, rather than specifying exactly those proposed by Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

We also remind you that we know the duration of Assasssin’s Creed Mirage: here are how many hours it takes to finish it and how many for 100%.