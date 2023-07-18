Assassin’s Creed Mirage it will be shorter, it will take around 20 hours to complete. This is indicated by the developers who shared details about the game in an Ask Me Anything from Reddittelling fans that they can expect that Assassin’s Creed Mirage take roughly the same time to complete as the first games in the series, released in the 2000s.

This aligns with the idea of ​​creating a game of Assassin’s Creed much more simplified, aimed at those who find the most recent installments too long. Comparing the duration with the previous games can also be significant, indicating that these titles have been on the minds of the developers during the production of Mirage.

“In terms of playing time, we are closer to the first games of ACsays Narrative Director Sarah Beaulieu, as part of the Q&A on Reddit. While this is not an exact figure, it does give us enough information to make an educated guess and indicates that it will take at least 15 hours, but less than 30 hours to complete, maybe around 20-25 hours if you don’t mind completing the whole thing. secondary content, but you want to test it. Given all the ways to approach a game of Assassin’s Creed, we can definitely expect game times to vary from player to player. Even in the first game in the series, making a lot of secondary content can take you around 20 hours, and being a perfectionist will take even longer. Still, this is a pretty good indicator that we will be able to move quickly on Mirage if we so wish, giving us a much shorter game in the midst of 60+ hour releases. Sometimes that’s all we need anyway.

In view of this shorter duration, the developers also revealed that there are currently no plans for Mirage receive downloadable content (DLC) or extensive updates after launch. While this is quite unusual for a modern game of Ubisoftnot very surprising in the case of Mirage.

In fact, Mirage started as a DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but during its development it was decided that it should be its own standalone game. Creating DLC ​​for what was once DLC might be too much of a hassle right now, especially when they’re promising us an experience of Assassin’s Creed more simplified. The worst that could happen would be overloading it with season passes and additional content packs.

We’ll see for ourselves how long it takes to complete. Assassin’s Creed Mirage when it launches on October 12, later this year.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: Before we wanted games to last forever, I still feel like 20 hours is a lot and I enjoy games that take a maximum of 10 hours to complete.