It is impossible not to notice the kind of evolution that the series of Assassin’s Creed suffered with the last few chapters. Starting with Origins, then moving on to Odyssey and finally arriving at the immense Valhalla, Ubisoft’s past epic has provided experiences, over time, ever more majestic.

It seems though that Miragethe title arriving in 2023, wants to accomplish a turnaround in this sense. In a recent interview, creative director Stéphane Boudon said what Mirage wants to be a throwback of the series.

This decision was taken to help the players: Boudon has in fact declared that i gigantic worlds packed with collectibles and challenges to complete he impressed a large slice of the public, almost scared by mountains hours that can exceed hundreds for those who intend to complete the game 100%.

Ubisoft’s idea was therefore to resize the experience, to return to more “human” adventures, such asorigin of the series.

That way, Bourdon added, developers could focus on creating one compelling story and charismatic characters.

Waiting for the release of the last chapter of the series to be cross-gen, we stay tuned to the progress made towards the other titles announced during the last Ubisoft Forward: indeed it seems that there are some problems for the highly anticipated “Project Red”.