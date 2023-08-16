In an era where we see titles being postponed even for years for the most varied reasons, news such as the one we are about to report to you only amazes us, coming among other things from a company famous for its numerous postponements such as ubisoft.

Through a post published on the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter (X) channel. Ubisoft has announced that the next chapter in the series, Miragewill arrive in the homes of gamers… sooner than expected!

The title has in fact entered into gold phase right in these hours: this means, in a nutshell, that the developers have finished their work and that the first copies will be analyzed by those responsible before starting with the mass marketing of the product.

What does this mean for us players? That the title will arrive about a week earlier than what was said in May: no longer on October 12, but already from October 5th we will be able to get our hands on our copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

A practically inexplicable choicethat of Ubisoft, taking into account the fact that, focusing on the Assassin’s Creed series, there are several games that would have needed some more refinement before arriving on the market (think of what happened with Unity).

A choice risky and very brave in an attempt to amaze the fans of the series: was it a necessity to allow the team dedicated to the title to work on one of the other 9 games in the series in development?