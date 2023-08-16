Among the protagonists of Gamescom 2023 and ofOpening Night Live conducted by Geoff Keighley will also be there Assassin’s Creed Miragethe new chapter in the Ubisoft series starring Basim and set in Baghdad.

The confirmation came from Keighley with a post on Twitter / X inviting fans of the saga to follow the live coverage of the Opening Night Live, which we remind you will start at 20:00 Italian on Tuesday 22 August 2023. He added that for the occasion we will be offered “a new look” at Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so it is reasonable to expect at least a trailer or an in-depth gameplay video.