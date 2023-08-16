Among the protagonists of Gamescom 2023 and ofOpening Night Live conducted by Geoff Keighley will also be there Assassin’s Creed Miragethe new chapter in the Ubisoft series starring Basim and set in Baghdad.
The confirmation came from Keighley with a post on Twitter / X inviting fans of the saga to follow the live coverage of the Opening Night Live, which we remind you will start at 20:00 Italian on Tuesday 22 August 2023. He added that for the occasion we will be offered “a new look” at Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so it is reasonable to expect at least a trailer or an in-depth gameplay video.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is about to hit stores, even sooner than expected
In case you missed the latest news on the game, just a few days ago Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has entered the gold phase and therefore will not suffer further delays on the roadmap. Indeed, the French company has even decided to bring forward the release of the game by a week, to be precise from 12 to 5 October 2023.
Additionally, Ubisoft has denied rumors that in-game ads could be removed via microtransactions. The latter will be present, but will only concern the unlocking of elements for the aesthetic customization of the protagonist and therefore will have no direct impact on the game dynamics.
